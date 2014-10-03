SHARJAH - Moin Khan, chief selector and manager of the Pakistan team, wants his players to go full out and win both of their upcoming series in the UAE. Pakistan begin with a one-off Twenty20 match against Australia on Sunday, followed by three One-Day Internationals and two Tests against the Baggy Greens. They then take on New Zealand in three Test matches, two T20Is and five ODIs in November and December.

Khan said: “These are the best players in the country that the national selection committee has selected for this tour, especially for the Twenty20 and one-dayers. This is a big opportunity for the team especially in the light of the oncoming [50-over] World Cup [in Australia and New Zealand], because we are playing against two tough sides. If we can win these series it can give us the confidence to build up our preparations for the World Cup.”

Khan, who was coach during Pakistan’s last series in the UAE, knows the conditions here very well and that could be a huge advantage to his team. “This is a very important two months for us. As you all know, we are playing on very similar conditions to our country so this is also one of the biggest advantages. Now it is up to the players to give their best and win matches,” said Khan, who was a member of the team when Pakistan lifted the World Cup when it was last held in Australia and New Zealand in 1992.

“It was the one of greatest memories of my life and I was just 21 years old. Some of my colleagues in the team were also of a similar age so it was the best tournament I played. When we won the tournament, it gave me immense pleasure. So now as manager and chief selector I would like my team to repeat the performance for the Pakistanis. Though the conditions in Australia and New Zealand are not similar to our conditions, I believe that, if our team can play to their potential, the potential which we always carry as the most unpredictable team in the world, we can win matches. I am sure if we click as a team we have the potential to give a hard time to all the teams.”