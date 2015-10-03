London: Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif today said that India will have to accept Pakistan’s suggestions for peaceful solutions to problems, between the two neighbors.

Nawaz Sharif in his address to the UN General Assembly last week, floated a four-point plan to India that includes demilitarization of Kashmir and Siachin. The proposal also called for the formalization of the 2003 ceasefire along the Line of Control.

“India has to stop violence in occupied Kashmir, which have been going on for decades and has resulted into the deaths of thousands,” the Prime Minister said.

While speaking to journalists in London on his departure for Pakistan Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan has provided proof to the United Nations, regarding India's involvement in Pakistan. Proxy wars should end, which will have a positive effect.”

To a question Nawaz said that both countries have to adopt a balanced behavior, as the both countries had been involved in hostilities since their independence. Talking about domestic issues, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that the PML-N will win the upcoming by-elections.

“We pray to Allah for mercy on Pakistan and we will succeed in by-elections,” Nawaz Sharif said when asked about the by-elections on the National Assembly seat in Lahore.

To another question about the recent remarks of an American journalist, Mark Segal in Benazir Bhutto’s murder case, Nawaz Sharif said, he has noted the remarks both by Mr Segal and Pervez Musharraf.