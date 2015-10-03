ISLAMABAD - Sterling M Rizwan and Yasir Shah helped green caps impose heavy defeat on Zimbabwe in the first One-day International played in Harare, to give Pakistan 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

It was once again highly irresponsible batting display by the top Pakistani batsmen. Although wicket was perfect for batting, yet highly irresponsible batting by the top order disappointed the nation. Their irresponsible batting could have cost Pakistan team dearly and endangered their ICC ODI rankings, but credit goes to bowlers who did superb job and saved Pakistan blushes.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwean skipper very sensibly invited Pakistan to bat first. Azhar Ali looked very nervy and finally lost his wicket cheaply. Same was the case with Ahmed Shahzad, reasons best known to the team management, as Shahzad should have been sent home. Firstly, he should have not been considered for both T20s and ODIs and should have been given rest to spent some time with his wife and family, which might help him as well as the team, as he is hardly present at the ground. His body language looked highly downwards, instead a youngster should have been included in the side, but the selectors had other ideas, he once again failed to live to the occasion and went cheaply.

As mentioned earlier, M Hafeez doesn't deserve an automatic place in the starting XI as only specialist batsman. He was more than handy when he was bowling as well, but now he is not more than a liability and occupying the place just because of his good relations with skipper. After losing three quick wickets, man of crisis Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik batted sensibly but it was very hard to believe the way Malik lost his wicket, as it was highly irresponsible stroke and even a school going kid could have played better than Malik did, as he just gifted his wicket.

Rizwan and Immad further boosted their credentials as genuine middle order batsmen, as both guys were simply outstanding and not only rotated the strike well but also scored match winning 124 runs for the sixth-wicket partnership, which proved to be the difference in the end. Who is going to tell Pakistani top order how to prolong stay at the crease. Both Rizwan and Immad scored runs while playing copy book strokes. They were batting using their brains, unlike of top order, who were just in a hurry to go back to the dressing room and enjoy meal.

For how long, bowling has to share the burden, when batsmen are going to realize their roles, what is the purpose of having an army of coaches, when batsmen are not ready to remove same errors for their techniques? It is prime duty of coach Grant Flower to pay heed to long standing issue of batsmen committing same mistakes and help them overcome flaws from their techniques.

It was all means a very disappointing batting display from the top order with only exception of wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed, who batted very sensibly. Now time is high when these highly-paid coaches must have to deliver or else they must be shown the doors. There is no need of having such expensive coaches, if Pakistani batsmen can't even score runs against very ordinary Zimbabwean bowling attack. Pakistan think tank must take batting flops very seriously or else they must be prepared for the worst results coming their way thick and fast.

It was mind-blowing bowling display by leg spin wizard Yasir Shah, who kept all the Zimbabwean batsmen under check and never allowed them to free their arms. One good thing witnessed was the captain’s confidence in Shoaib Malik's bowling. Malik is a very decent bowler and should be given more overs, especially Hafeez is under ICC one-year ban and the selectors are willing to include him in starting XI, so Malik's bowling could made the difference. Pakistan off spin bowling was revolving around magician Saeed Ajmal, but after changes in his action. He is not even close to what he was in the past and now it is time when Malik should be given confidence to bowl more and more. Imad Wasim has already established himself as genuine all-rounder and backbone of Pakistan middle order. He should bat up the order, as he is very clever and reads the situation very well.

The first blood is drawn by Pakistan, now they must keep the momentum going their way. They are well known for relaxing down and let the opponents off the hook, and complacency can cost Pakistan dearly. They must play aggressive cricket and forget about the results. The best form of defence is to attack, as long Pakistani team play with positive frame of mind, it will be almost impossible for even top sides to beat green caps, Zimbabwe can't even think about doing so.