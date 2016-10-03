

Anti-conservative protesters with placards and trade union banners march through Birmingham, central England on the first day of the Conservative party annual conference.



Anti-conservative protesters with placards and trade union banners march through Birmingham, central England on the first day of the Conservative party annual conference.



Anti-conservative protesters hold placards during a rally in Victoria Square in Birmingham, central England on the first day of the Conservative party annual conference.



Anti-conservative protesters hold placards during a rally in Victoria Square in Birmingham, central England on the first day of the Conservative party annual conference.