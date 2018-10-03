Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that making of a new Pakistan was a difficult and laborious job and the only way forward was to sincerely serve the people.

“We all have to make the new Pakistan and unique steps are being taken to make people realise the wind of change blowing around them,” he said while talking to the members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions during his separate meetings held at Punjab House, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Detailed discussions were held to finalize strategy for the success of PTI candidate Dr Shahzad Waseem in today’s Senate election. Provincial ministers including Fiazul Hassan Chohan, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Yasir Humayun, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Malik Muhammad Anwar, along with senate candidate Dr. Shehzad Waseem, were also present.

The chief minister said that people had given votes to the PTI for the purpose of bringing about change in their lives. He claimed that the PTI government had eliminated the infamous VIP culture and the foundation of a new Pakistan had been laid by putting the country on the right direction.

“The PTI government is working round-the-clock to come up to the expectations of the public. We do not have any other priority except public service. The people will be given their rights; and for that purpose, continuous work will have to be done with dedication so that people could be provided necessary relief and facilities”, he observed.

The chief minister said that steps will be taken under a composite strategy for the identification and solution of people’s problems. “I belong to a most deprived area of the province. An ordinary citizen is working as the chief minister. I have full understanding of problems relating to the people and different steps are being taken for their solution”, he told the Assembly members.

Buzdar noted that the problems were deep-rooted but PTI government was fully committed for the welfare of the masses. He assured that confidence of the people on the government will never be shaken.

He said a new local bodies system was being introduced in Punjab which will be helpful in solving problems relating to the masses in a genuine way. “Now, the people will have no need to wander around the power corridors for the purpose of getting their problems solved. Instead, difficulties of the people will be solved at their doorsteps”, he said, adding that this was the real change for which people had given the mandate to the PTI to serve them through their vote.

The chief minister said that unprecedented steps had been taken in a brief period of time having no earlier example in the history of the country. He said the culture of austerity and simplicity was being promoted in the power corridors. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had started the process of change from himself. He said that open-door policy had been initiated in government offices so that people could easily access the high officials. “We are all answerable to the people and the democratic principle of rule of the people is being implemented in a genuine manner.” He said that police culture was also being transformed along with the local bodies system. The police will be made free of political influence and the reforms process, in this regard, will be started soon. This would provide necessary protection to the people and police will work as a defender of the people, he said, adding that operation started against encroachments and land grabbers will be taken to its logical end. “The big fish will not go scot-free and directions have been issued to the concerned quarters that this operation should be continued without any pressure to make it a success”.

The chief minister asked the assembly members to keep a close liaison with the people and steps should be taken to solve their problems on priority basis. He also issued on-spot instructions for the solution of problems of the assembly members. The MPAs appreciated the steps taken by the chief minister and said that reforms of the PTI government will bear far-reaching effects.