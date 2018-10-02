Share:

Islamabad-Roots Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad in collaboration with USEFP and EdPrograms organized an important visit of 28 Universities from the US, stated a press release. Millennium College I-9/3, Islamabad is a global school/college committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programs underpinned by innovative research, scholarship and professional practice. The 28 US universities that visited the Millennium College flagship campus included University of Iowa, Valparaiso University, California State University, Boise State University, Merrimack College, Albion College, New York Institute of Technology, Kent State University, Wabash College, Louisiana Tech University, University of Illinois Chicago, University of Bridgeport, Indiana University, SUNY Buffalo, Siena College, Kansas State University, Depauw University, Western New England University, Western Kentucky University, SUNY Plattsburgh, Minerva at KGI, SUNY Fredonia, Shoreline Community college, Augustana College, Coe College, Fordham University, Colby-Sawyer College and Ohio Wesylan University to brief the Millennials about global opportunities and scholarships.

The session was quite productive and interesting for all Roots Millennium Schools’ students. All the representatives of the universities addressed the students and shared the opportunities of higher education in US. This was followed by a highly interactive question and answer session in which IGCSE III, IBDP, AS and A Level students posed very pertinent questions regarding “study in USA”, scholarship opportunities, cultural difference and environment in American colleges and universities.

Islamabad: Representatives from 28 American universities with students and staff at Millennium campus I-9/3, Islamabad.