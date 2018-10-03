Share:

Quetta:- A roadside bomb has hit a security convoy in the country's southwest, martyring three members of a provincial paramilitary force and wounding eight, officials said. Ahmed Jan, a senior official of the force, said Tuesday's explosion took place in the Awaran district of Balochistan. Jan said the bomb was remotely detonated. The Balochistan Levies is a force in charge of maintaining law and order in the tribal areas of the insurgency-plagued province. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Similar attacks in the past were claimed by Baloch separatists.–Agencies