Share:

KARACHI (PR) - ACCA Pakistan and RUBA Foundation have signed a MoU for an initiative titled “ACCA-accountancy for all”, which will provide financial support to individuals interested in pursuing the ACCA qualification. Recognising the value of promoting mutual co-operation for the advancement of the accountancy profession in Pakistan, RUBA Foundation will provide financial support through the ‘ACCA-accountancy for All’ initiative purely on merit basis to current ACCA students subject to a criteria developed by RUBA Foundation. The financial support will cover ACCA tuition fees charged by ACCA Approved Learning Partners (ALPs) to students studying in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

RUBA Foundation will support the ACCA students to excel in their professional career through training/employment opportunities as required by RUBA group of companies.