KARACHI (PR) - ACCA Pakistan and RUBA Foundation have signed a MoU for an initiative titled “ACCA-accountancy for all”, which will provide financial support to individuals interested in pursuing the ACCA qualification. Recognising the value of promoting mutual co-operation for the advancement of the accountancy profession in Pakistan, RUBA Foundation will provide financial support through the ‘ACCA-accountancy for All’ initiative purely on merit basis to current ACCA students subject to a criteria developed by RUBA Foundation. The financial support will cover ACCA tuition fees charged by ACCA Approved Learning Partners (ALPs) to students studying in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. 

READ MORE: NBP ex-president moves court against his suspension

RUBA Foundation will support the ACCA students to excel in their professional career through training/employment opportunities as required by RUBA group of companies.

 

 

 

READ MORE: In meeting with FM Qureshi, Pompeo calls on Taliban to negotiate

 