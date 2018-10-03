Share:

ISLAMABAD - Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation, headed by Ko Sakamovo, Transport Specialist, Tuesday visited Ministry of Railways and showed interest in upgradation of Pakistan Railways (PR) as it is providing technical assistance to PR through Pakistan Railways Strategic Plan (PRSP). The PR has shown interest if ADB can help in replacing its old fleet of locomotives in next 10 years and procurement of passenger and freight wagons. The PR also showed interest in upgrading ML 2, ML 3, branch lines (Shangla and Shorkot section) and connectivity of Gawader to Besima through railway line.