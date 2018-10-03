Share:

GUJRANWALA/WAZIRABAD/NOWSHERA VIRKAN - The district administration continued the anti-encroachment operation on second consecutive day in which dozens of encroachments near Upper Chenab Canal were demolished by using heavy machinery under the supervision of City Assistant Commissioner Hinna Arshad. Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Tariq Warriach said that the anti-encroachment operation would be continued in the next days and its range would be extended to the tehsil level. A large number of police personnel accompanied the anti-encroachment team.

In WAZIRABAD, the administration with the help of Municipal Committee launched an anti-encroachment operation in Main Bazar, Bakar Gala, and on thoroughfares of the tehsil. Assistant Commissioner Saulat Hayat Watto ordered the operation under the directions of Punjab government. Officers of Municipal Committee including Chief Officer M Aslam Ghumman, MO (R) Shehzad Aslam, MO (P) Syed Imran Ali and Naib Tehsildar also took part in the clean-up operation. The AC stated that the operation against encroachment would remain continue without break and kept under observation constantly to avoid re-encroachment. He added that in second phase of the operation, the encroachers would be booked and penalized under the law.

In NOWSHERA VIRKAN, the tehsil administration launched an anti encroachment drive in Nowshera Virkan under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign. Nowshera Virkan Assistant Commissioner Murtaza Malik, Municipal Committee Chief Officer T. Naveed, and Encroachment Inspector Imran Nazir led the anti encroachment drive. All kinds of encroachments were removed from roads. The shopkeepers were asked to avoid encroaching the space in front of their shops. "Otherwise, action will be taken against them." Talking to media, the MC chief officer said that Punjab government was taking it serious to remove the encroachments because they created hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

ROBBERIES: Citizens were deprived of cash and other valuables at gunpoint in different areas. Abu Bakr, salesman of Madina Oil Traders, was deprived of cash amounting to Rs142,000 on Karyal Road. In another incident, Golden Mobile Centre owner was deprived of cash worth Rs150,000 and mobile phones by three unknown robbers in Nowshera Virkan city. Police registered cases.