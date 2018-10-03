Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Director General Press Information Department (PID) Raja Azhar Iqbal Tuesday advised the officials of his department to discharge their professional duty more diligence.

Addressing a meeting of officers of district, divisional and headquarter level here, he underlined the need for highlighting Kashmir liberation struggle, developmental projects of AJK government. "This is age of media and information technology" he pointed out, adding that the Information Department was being strengthened to cater for modern age challenges. He stressed that contacts with electronic, print, social media and digital media may be made more effective.

The meeting reviewed overall performance of officers and employees of Information Department and they were tasked with new assignments. The meeting termed the overall performance of the department as satisfied. The meeting identified the problems and formulated a strategy to resolve them. The meeting also reviewed matters relating to advertisements and evolved a mechanism for it. The meeting directed the officers for smooth administrative affairs, and transparent use of department's budget and to address the audit objections immediately. All the district officers were urged in the meeting to prepare digital archive at district level.

Quack rapes female patient

SIALKOT: A quack raped a female patient at his clinic here in Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil on Tuesday. Police said that a young patient Farrukh went to the clinic of a quack identified as Abdul Razzaq for medication. During examination, the quack sexually assaulted her in the clinic. Hearing to the alarms raised the woman, passersby gathered at the clinic but the accused managed to flee the scene. The Phalora Police have registered a case against the accused with no arrest, in this regard.–Staff Reporter