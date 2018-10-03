Share:

Islamabad - Seven terrorists were killed and three others injured in exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan on Tuesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists from across the border raided Pakistani border post which was effectively responded by Pakistani security forces.

The development comes on the heels of marked increase in latest attempts from the terrorists to infiltrate or attack Pakistani security forces from across the border in their renewed efforts to destabilise the country. On September 23, seven personnel of Pakistan Army, including an officer, were martyred when a group of soldiers was ambushed by militants in North Waziristan. In return fire, the surviving soldiers in the group killed nine attackers. During another intelligence-based operation on September 13, four terrorists were killed. Three army personnel were also martyred in the exchange of fire.

However, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan will not allow return of reign of terror while the Corps Commanders Conference chaired by the army chief on Monday expressed firm resolve about maintaining peace after anti-terror operations.

AFP adds: Officials said the clashes erupted late Monday when militants attacked a Pakistani border post in North Waziristan tribal district.

Violence in Pakistan has declined dramatically in recent years following a series of military operations along the northwestern border with Afghanistan, but militant groups are still able to carry out deadly attacks.

Pakistan’s army launched a massive operation in 2014 to wipe out militant bases in North Waziristan and end the near decade-long insurgency that has cost thousands of lives.

The operation intensified after the Taliban massacred more than 150 people, the majority of them children, at a school in the northwestern city of Peshawar in December 2014.

In 2016, the Pakistani army claimed to have cleared the last militant stronghold in the country’s northwest after a three-month long operation.

But analysts have long warned that Pakistan is not tackling the root causes of extremism, and that militants retain the ability to carry out spectacular attacks.