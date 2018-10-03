Share:

GUJRAT - An exhibition showcasing artwork of the students of School of Art, Design and Architecture (SADA) of the University of Gujrat (UoG) will begin at Alhamra Art Gallery on Thursday (Oct. 4, 2018). Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will inaugurate the exhibition. Accompanying Ch Pervaiz Elahi will be former Punjab education minister Mian Imran Masood and MNA Ch Hussain Elahi.

The inaugural ceremony will be attended by MPs, senior journalists, scholars, artistes and members of civil society. The three-day exhibition titled "Graduate Students Exhibition 2018" will put on display different projects and works of art, craft, paintings as well as architectural models and designs of the UoG's School of Art, Design and Architecture (SADA) students.

Also on display at the exhibition will be projects by the students of the UoG's Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS), Business Incubation Centre (BIC), Institute for Hotel and Restaurant Management (IHRM) and Centre for Media & Communication Studies.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi, founder of the University of Gujrat, will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony with UoG Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum in the host's chair.

The exhibition is an attempt to promote the culture of art in the society and encourage students for employing modern, innovative techniques in their works of art. National College of Arts Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri and noted architect Kamil Khan Mumtaz will address the inaugural ceremony.

Director SADA Muhammad Asif Sharif, senior UoG faculty members, and a large number of critics, artists and art lovers from across the country will be present on the occasion.