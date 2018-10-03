Share:

PESHAWAR - Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andri G Eromolovich has called for further cementing mutual trade and economic ties with Pakistan.

He stated this during a meeting with president of KPCCI, Faiz Muhammad at the Chamber house on Tuesday. The Chamber vice presidents, Saad Khan and Haris Mufti, former president Niaz Muhammad along with members of business community were present in the meeting.

The diplomat said that Belarus would play its role as a bridge to give a boost to bilateral economic and trade relations between Pakistan and European countries. He informed that Pakistan and Belarus had signed more than 80 MoUs which would not only remove impediments in way of mutual trade and economic ties between the two countries, rather it will also increase the trade volume.

Andri G Eromolovich on the occasion assured the Chamber president that they would issue visas on recommendation of the KPCCI to members of the business community. He also informed about his country potentials in industries and trade. He said Belarus will provide all facilities to business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that would enhance mutual trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Earlier, KPCCI president Faiz Muhammad said that trade volume between Belarus and Pakistan is very low, which should be increased by strengthening mutual trade and economic relations as well as extending facilities to business community of both the countries.