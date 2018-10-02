Share:

LOS ANGELES-Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘secretly married in New York last month without a prenuptial agreement in place’.

The singer, 24, and the model, 21 - worth $250 million and $2 million respectively - exchanged vows on the same day they obtained their marriage licence at the courthouse on September 13, TMZ claims.

The couple had a preacher on hand, Jeffrey Quinn, a member of the faculty at Nyack College near the courthouse, while the Baby hitmaker’s friend Josh Mehl was the witness at the ceremony.

The site reports Hailey and Justin asked lawyers for a prenup the same day, but an legal agreement is unable to be drafted and signed so quickly - meaning that they got married without a prenup in place.

Furthermore, the couple have made no movement to have an agreement drawn up now they are legally married.

A source claimed Justin is ‘so in love and doesn’t see the need for one’.

The couple are still said to be planning a formal ceremony, but it will be simply symbolic now they are officially husband and wife.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for comment.

The latest claims come after People magazine reported Hailey and Justin had tied the knot at the courthouse last month - a claim which Hailey was quick to shoot down on social media.

In June, Hailey rekindled her on/off romance with the singer, and the Hillsong Church duo secured their marriage license at a New York courthouse on September 13.

It was then claimed that the blonde bombshell and the What Do You Mean? hitmaker had 60 days to make their nuptials official in New York state.

On Sunday, Justin was said to have introduced Hailey, who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, as his ‘wife’ during a visit to an exhibit dedicated to his career in his home state of Ontario.

The Windsor Star newspaper reported that officials at the Stratford Perth Museum said on social media that Justin ‘very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife’ during the visit.

Hailey’s uncle Alec Baldwin also revealed on the Emmys that the couple ‘just went off and got married.’

However, following fever pitch speculation that they married during their visit to the courthouse, Hailey took to Twitter and revealed: ‘I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!’

People had reported that the couple had already tied the knot inside the court house with the help of a judge, ahead of throwing a party at a later date.

And despite Hailey’s denial that they are already wed, People claims via sources connected to the couple, that it’s simply the case that the Tommy Hilfiger model doesn’t consider herself officially married yet.

A source said Hailey ‘feels a civil ceremony and their ‘real’ wedding are two separate things.