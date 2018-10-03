Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday bulldozed the furniture market of land grabber Mansha bomb on the first day of its anti-encroachment drive. Over 25 showrooms and 20 commercial plots in the market, located at PIA road, were also cleared from illegal land grabbers.

The action comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Ministry of Interior to place Mansha Bomb and his sons on the Exit Control List.

The LDA also demolished shops in Anarkali. During the demolition of a shop, the debris fell on a shopkeeper, who sustained injuries and he was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Shopkeepers and residents resorted to protest the demolition, resulting in the arrest of one person by the police on rioting charges.

The LDA earlier started a drive across Lahore against land mafia and illegal encroachments.

During the drive, the authority is going to retrieve 31,687 kanal state land, 280 acres land of the forest department, eight plots in the Walled City, 636 kanal land of LDA, and 32 plots worth Rs2 billion of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL).

Moreover, 50,000 plants will be planted on the land retrieved from the forest department.

Speaking to the media persons, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Anwar-ul-Haq said, “Temporary and permanent setups in marketplaces will also be removed.” He added that the operation will start from Sabzazar truck stand, Anarkali, Willingdon Road and Urdu Bazaar.

Notices have been sent to illegal occupants in LDA, MCL and Walled City, he further said. Further, the deputy commissioner said, "Two teams consisting of 40 members each have been made. The teams will also have 20 trucks and two loaders.” “Fire brigades, ambulances and police contingents will also accompany the teams,” the deputy commissioner added. Last month, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced an anti-encroachment operation against land mafia and illegal encroachments across the province.