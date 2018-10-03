Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to further expand Federal Cabinet with five more federal ministers and a state minister. Their oath taking would likely to take place this week.

The decision in this connection was made in a consultative meeting of the party’s senior leadership here at Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday.

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front informed The Nation that with the induction of these ministers the size of the cabinet will swell to 34.

Under the constitution the government could induct up to 49 or 50 members in the federal cabinet which would become 11 per cent of the total strength of the Parliament.

Among the new inductees the names of Ali Amin Gandapur, who had defeated JUI-F chief from D.I. Khan, Faisal Wada considered to be a close to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Azam Swati, Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan and Mohammadmian Soomro would likely to be inducted as federal ministers.

Zartaj Gul who came in the assembly with direct election from Dera Ghazi Khan would likely to be inducted as state minister. It would be the forth induction in the federal cabinet in a short span of one-month time.