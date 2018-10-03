Share:

CHICHAWATNI - A 15-month-old child died allegedly due wrong vaccination in a private clinic here on Tuesday. According to police, Muhammad Jamil, a resident of Bota Town submitted that he took his infant son, having some ailment, to a private clinic at Gulshan-e-Harmat.

At the clinic Dr Ali instructed his dispenser to inject the child and soon after the injection, condition of the child deteriorated. Upon which Dr Ali advised them to shift the child to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital but the child died on the way to the hospital. According to the family, the child died because of alleged wrong injection.

Police registered a case against Dr Ali and dispenser on the application of Jamil and arrested the dispenser.