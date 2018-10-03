Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday admitted a plea filed by Sumara Saeed among seven employees of the Punjab University against the termination of their contractual services and nonpayment of six-month salary.

The court of Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has also restrained the University from taking adverse action against the petitioners and issued notice to the respondents for filing parawise comments on the petition by October 19. Sumera Saeed, Admin Office (Accounts) in the University and six others employed on contractual basis submitted to the court through advocate Khurram Saeed that on the ground of satisfactory performance of his clients, the university has been allowing them extension in services.

The petitioners, he said, also applied to the university for regularisation of their job according the prescribed rules. But the respondent did not accept their plea, rather declined to extend their contractual services when fact of the matter, they have performed their duties over the last months for which they have been paid nothing so far.

LDA City scam: court extends remand of two accused

An accountability court on Tuesday extended physical remand of two accused, Asif Malik and Abdur Rasheed Ahmad, LDA City development partners, till October 8 in illegal plots scam, reported APP.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced both accused before Accountability Court judge Syed Najam ul Hassan on expiry of their remand term.

The officials submitted that investigations were underway from the accused and requested the court to extend remand for the purpose. The court accepting the request extended physical remand till October 8 with a direction for their production on expiry of the remand term.The NAB had alleged that both the accused illegally sold files of LDA city plots worth billions of rupees.