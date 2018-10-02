Share:

Rawalpindi-Civil Line Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Line Police team under the supervision of acting Superintendent Police Potohar Division Muhammad Usman Tariq investigated the Dhari Hassanabad Chowk, Butt Dairy dacoity case registered on July 23, this year in which a traffic warden named Asghar Butt, brother in law of the shop-owner was also shot dead on resistance.

The police team after hectic efforts managed to net the criminals identified as Umar Naveed son of Tariq Aziz resident of Chakri, Bilal Farooq s/o Abdul Farooq r/o Gulzar-e-Qaid and Raheel Sajid s/o Sajid Mahmood r/o Kalar Syedan who are members of a dacoit gang and allegedly involved in various dacoities and street crimes. The police are conducting raids to arrest another group member namely Liaquat Ali alias Kasi s/o Noor Muhammad r/o Hafizabad.

The arrested gang members confessed to have committed 10 dacoities, cash and mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas. Police also recovered cash Rs4000, a pistol, two motorcycles and other items from their possession.