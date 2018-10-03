Share:

Donation (PR) Eminent businessman Dr. Musaddiq Asif Tuesday donated rupees one million to the Government College University Lahore Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) for the scholarships of financially-challenged students. The scholarships would be given to deserving students every year on merit. , Dr. Musaddiq Asif handed over the cheque to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at graceful ceremony at GCU, while EFT Executive Committee Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt and Professor Emeritus Dr. Ikram ul Haq were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Musaddiq Asif said that he was proud to be an Old Ravian. He also pledged to provide more funding to the trust. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Khalid Butt said that costs of education were rising every year and collective efforts were required to help the bright students of the society who could not afford their academic expenses.