The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday ordered political parties to submit details of expenses incurred by them in General Elections 2018.

In a press release, the Election Commission said all political parties that contested the polls are liable to declare donors who contributed amounts equal to or in excess of Rs100,000.

"It is informed to all Political Parties that have contested General Elections 2018 that it is the obligation under Section 211 of the Election Act, 2017 read with Rule 161 of the Election Rule, 2017 to furnish the list of contributors who have donated or contributed an amount equal to or more than one hundred thousand rupees for their election campaign," the notification reads.

Political parties are to submit the summoned details till October 6.

Countrywide polls were held on July 25, 2018. Successful candidates in the National and provincial assemblies had then submitted details of election expenses in August.

The ECP had received details from 269 National Assembly candidates, 295 Punjab Assembly candidates, 129 from Sindh Assembly, 97 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 49 from Balochistan.

The details will also be published on the election body’s website.

After receiving the details, the electoral body had issued notifications declaring successful candidates.