LONDON:- England all-rounder Sam Curran won the Cricket Writers' Club young cricketer of the year award on Tuesday while his Surrey teammate Rory Burns was named County Championship player of the year. Curran, 20, made his Test debut against Pakistan in June and ended up as England's man-of-the-series in a 4-1 success over India. He is averaging an impressive 36.50 with the bat and 23.23 with the ball after five Tests, with a highest score of 78 and best bowling figures of four for 74 with his left-arm swing.