NAROWAL/ CHICHAWATNI - Six persons including two women and a minor girl were killed in two road accidents occurred in different areas here on Tuesday. According to rescue and police sources, four persons including two women and a minor girl died when a speeding car hit a motorcycle on Pasror Road in Narowal. The deceased persons, belonging to the same family, were travelling on the bike when it was hit by the car. They died on the spot.

The police reached the scene after accident and collected evidence. The car driver fled the scene and an FIR has been lodged against him, the police said. In Chichawatni, two persons died and 14 others got injured including 3 women in a collision between two passenger buses at Chichawatni Bypass on Tuesday

According to rescue sources, both of the buses were going to Lahore from Multan. They informed that the accident occurred due to speeding and careless driving. Two passengers died and 14 got injured including three women in the accident. Bus conductor Muhammad Rizwan, a resident of Sialkot and an unidentified person died in accident. The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Later, five critically injured passengers were shifted to DHQ Hospital Sahiwal. According to police, more than 100 passengers were travelling in both the buses at the time of the accident. Police have impounded both of the buses and started investigation.