Share:

Four police officers linked to the Model Town tragedy were transferred to other district from Lahore on Tuesday. The transfers and postings were made on the orders of Punjab Police Inspector General Muhammad Tahir, a police spokesman said. The moves comes just a few days after Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Punjab government to remove the police officers involved in the Model Town killings from key posts. According to a notification, SSP (Discipline and Inspection) Capital City District Lahore Muhammad Tariq Aziz was transferred and posted as SSP (Investigation) Gujranwala. Muhammad Maroof Masood Safdar, (AIG Training, CPO Punjab) was transferred and posted as Sahiwal SSP, Special Branch, against an existing vacancy. Lahore’s SP CIA Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi was transferred and posted as Additional SP Kasur district against an existing vacancy. Similarly, SP Anti-Riot Unit Muhammad Nadeem was transferred and posted as Additional SP district Sheikhupura against an existing vacancy.