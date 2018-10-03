Share:

KARACHI - Gas cylinder explosion left three wounded near Matric Board Office within the remits of North Nazimabad police station on Tuesday.

The explosion took place at a burger shop damaged to several vehicles parked in the vicinity. The blast completely damaged three nearby shops while window panes of the nearby buildings and houses were also broken due to intensity of the explosion.

The burger shop, namely King Spicy Food Centre where the gas cylinders exploded while caught fire. The blast also created panic in the area. Extra contingent of the law enforcers including Rangers and police immediately reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Ambulances from different welfare associations also reached the site and shifted the victims to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police officials said that the food shop where the explosion took place was closed when the explosion incident occurred. Police officials said that all the three persons injured in the explosion were the passersby. They were later, released from the hospital after medical treatment.

Experts from the bomb disposal squad (BDS) were also called at the site of the explosion. The experts while ruling out a possibility of the terror act in their initial findings suggested that the blast occurred because of gas cylinders leakage.

The explosion also caused of fire in the shop. Reacting on information, fire brigade vehicles were also reached the site to control the fire and managed to extinguish the fire.

North Nazimabad DSP Shakeel Sarfaraz said that apparently, the explosion took place due to the gas leakage and the investigations did not find any criminal act in the preliminary investigations.

Meanwhile, a young woman was shot dead and her mother was wounded in a firing incident took place inside their house in Baldia Town.

The incident took place at a house located at Yousuf Goth within the limits of Saeedabad police station. Police said that at least three armed men entered their home and escaped after resorting indiscriminate fire.

As a result of firing, both the women were wounded. The victims were later shifted to the civil hospital where 21-year-old Benazir, daughter of Dildar succumbed to her injuries while her mother Marvi, 46, remained admitted with critical injuries.

SHO Arz Muhammad while quoting the initial investigations said that victims’ relatives, Sultan and Sartaj along with their unidentified comrade, who are the residents of Lasi Goth in Sohrab Goth were behind the incident.

He further said that the actual motive behind the incident has yet to be ascertained while apparently it seemed that the incident occurred over personal enmity.

The police have also collected at least four empty shells of the pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for ballistics cross matching.