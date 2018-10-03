Share:

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Regional Centre on Tuesday. President CPSP Prof Zaffar Ullah Choudhry briefed the minister about working of the institution and various postgraduate courses in different sub specialties. He offered holding special training sessions for medical consultants working in public sector hospitals across the province. The minister expressed hope that training for 10687 specialists would help improving service delivery at hospitals. Meanwhile, a delegation of British Department of International Development (DFID) led by Dr Gillian Turner called on Minister Health. Health Supervisor for DFID Tony Daly was part of visiting delegation that exchanged views on nutrition campaign.