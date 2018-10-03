Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said that hearts of the people of Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir beat in unison and this reality is crystal clear through the unanimously-passed resolution in the National Assembly.

Haider was expressing on Tuesday his views of gratitude to the Pakistani leadership over the joint resolution moved and unanimously passed in the National Assembly, condemning the Indian troops firing on Sunday at his helicopter passing along this side of the Line of Control in Haveili district of AJK, according to an AJK government spokesperson.

"Political parties including PTI, PPP, PML-N, MQM, PML-Q, JI, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and other parliamentary parties strongly denounced the Indian forces' dastardly act of firing on the chopper of AJK Prime Minister in the House. Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Khan had told the NA that Indian firing on AJK PM's chopper was tantamount to attack on Pakistan. However, it will be a morale boosting to the Kashmir liberation struggle in Indian held Kashmir" he said, the spokesperson later told The Nation Tuesday night.

Farooq Haider expressing profound gratitude to the leaders of all political parties, noting that the entire Pakistan stood up when he (Haider) was attacked by Indian forces which speaks the strong and inseparable bonds between Pakistan and AJK.

He observed that when it comes to Kashmir, the entire nation stands united on one platform. He said India tried to intimidate the representatives of Kashmiri people by firing upon a civilian chopper on the LoC which is an act of terrorism.

Reaction of the members of parliament and entire nation is a great source of encouragement for the entire Kashmiri leadership, he added.

While talking to former Interior Minister Rehman Malik, Farooq Haider thanked the PPP that not only strongly condemned the firing incident but also demanded the UN to hold an inquiry into the matter.

Senator Rehman Malik expressed serious concerns over Indian cowardice act of firing PM's chopper and said that Indian Prime Minister Norendra Modi was crossing all limits of opposition against Pakistan. He assured the AJK PM all out support of PPP and said that problems faced by the AJK would be highlighted on the floor of the Senate, the spokesman said.

Later Farooq Haider attended a dinner hosted by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. It was attended by Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqabal, Khawaja Asif, Pervaiz Rasheed, Mushahidullah Khan, Rana Sanaullah, Chaudhry Tanvir Hussain, Saleem Zia, Marryum Aurangzeb, Rana Afzal, Pir Sabir Shah and others.