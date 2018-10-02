Share:

Every day writers points out in these columns the burden of heavy school bags. Nowadays they have become so heavy that backache has become a common problem among schoolchildren - something almost unheard of previously. This is due to the alliance between so-called foreign book publishers and the administration of elite private schools. To get commission, the administrations provide a list to parents with the direction to buy books and stationery from particular shops. I suggest that all parents should get together and request the government to frame strict legislation in this respect.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, September 22.