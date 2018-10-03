Share:

LAHORE - Affectees of Model Housing Scheme have blamed the NAB Lahore for not compensating them despite recovery of the looted money from the scheme management.

They were protesting against NAB and society management outside NAB offices at Thokar Niaz Beg here on Tuesday.

The charged affectees chanted slogans against the scheme owner and alleged that society owner Farhan Cheema had obtained bail from court. They said that despite having name on ECL he has fled abroad. They said that NAB has recovered the amount but was not passing on to them million of rupees.

Chairman NAB met the affectees and listen to them in detail and assured them that their problem would be solved on priority basis. They will be compensated while cheaters will be treated as per law, he promised the affectees that he would not leave Lahore till their problem is solved.

Earlier Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice Javed Iqbal chaired a high level briefing held at NAB Lahore office and said that NAB’s prime priority is to bring all Mega Corruption Cases to their logical end. NAB is committed to make Corruption free Pakistan and we are determined to achieve our goal. Bringing of stolen money back to Pakistan from abroad and returning of Public’s looted money to them remains NAB’s top priority,. Briefing at NAB Lahore included all Mega corruption Cases, Investigations into Punjab’s 56 Public Limited Companies and cases against illegal Housing Societies & Cooperative Companies regarding recovery of looted money from them, as per law. Chairman NAB said that NAB has adopted “Accountability for All” policy and we do believe in across the board accountability mechanism and for the reason by opting policy of “Case not the Face” NAB has arrested 476 accused ones during last 11 months, authorised 216 Complaint Verifications (CVs), 239 Inquiries, 79 Investigations and 340 Corruption References have, so far, been filed in Courts concerned. Moreover, Rs 2410 Million have been recovered from corrupt elements and the same has been submitted into government kitty. He further directed for completion of all Complaint Verifications, Inquiries and Investigations within the designated time, whereby, warned for strict action in case of non-compliance. He uttered that in accordance with NAB Law, Public’s life time savings would be recovered from Housing Societies’ owners and will followed by strict legal action against those Housing Societies/Cooperative Housing Societies’ administrations who failed to deliver Plots to the affectees as per their commitments. Chairman NAB, graciously praised the performance of NAB Lahore under supervision of Director General Shahzad Saleem and also wished for betterment in future.