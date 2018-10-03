Share:

KHYBER - Khasadar force foiled a bid of kidnapping a 9th grade female student of Peshawar from Pakistan to Afghanistan at Torkham border last night. The administration official said that the Khasadar personnel were busy in their routine checking when they stopped an Afghan citizen accompanied by a 14-year-old girl after suspension.

During investigation, the Afghan national could not reply satisfactory answers and it was found that the girl who was identified as Sana, resident of Dalazak Road, Peshawar was abducted by the Afghan citizen, Azam, 38. Azam wanted to shift her to Afghanistan via Torkham border. The abductor and the girl were took into custody and shifted to Landi Kotal for further investigation, the official said.

Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Muhammad Imran while confirming the incident said that the case was under process as the girl family had been informed of the incident. The criminal would be dealt as per law, he maintained. According to locals, since long, a group of Afghan kidnappers is involved in the heinous business by abducting women and girls from various parts of Pakistan to Afghanistan where they sell them on attractive prices, the official added.