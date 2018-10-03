Share:

LONDON - France's World Cup winning captain Hugo Lloris offered Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino a little ray of sunshine amid an injury crisis on the eve of their Champions League clash with Barcelona. Lloris returned to training having recovered from a thigh injury, that has sidelined him since August, but Belgian duo Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele, and Danish star Christian Eriksen have been ruled out of the game because of hamstring, thigh and abdomen injuries. England midfielder Dele Alli and Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier are also unavailable because of hamstring and thigh problems. "It is a period when we are not having good luck with injuries," said Pochettino. "We are not victims though. We must feel strong. Every player must feel they can win and achieve what we want."