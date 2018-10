Share:

A 32-year-old man was killed and two others injured seriously during a violent clash in Kahna on Tuesday. Police said that Ghulam Rasool group was constructing a boundary wall at a plot when Maratab group asked them to stop the construction. Then both the groups exchanged gunfire over the property dispute. As a result, Maratab died on the spot while Moazzam and Amir sustained bullet injuries. Both the injured were shifted to a hospital. The police were investigating the killing.