NAB allowed to auction Dar’s seized assets

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court Tuesday approved a petition of the National Accountability Bureau to auction all the seized properties of former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Judge Accountability Court Muhammad Bashir announced a reserved judgement regarding petition of the NAB to auction all the properties owned by former finance minister Ishaq Dar in Pakistan who had been declared absconder last year in a corruption reference pertaining to the assets beyond known sources of income. The accountability court in its Tuesday’s verdict allowed the provincial government to seize properties owned by Ishaq Dar with immediate effect and made it domain of the provincial government to decide date and time for auction of seized properties of Dar.

On petition of the NAB, judge accountability court Muhammad Bashir announced the reserved judgement by allowing the provincial government to seize all the properties of Dar and to put these assets on sale with its decision to final the date and time for the auction.

The court also announced to seek details regarding implementation report of seized properties of Dar relating to three plots of Al-Falah Society and vehicles owned by the former finance minister.

The court also remarked that detailed judgement will be announced after taking into custody all the property of Dar.

The accountability court in Tuesday’s judgement also remarked that action regarding foreign properties of the accused will also be taken in accordance with law.

During the hearing, the NAB presented details about seized properties of PML-N leader, according to which, different bank accounts of trusts have been jointly owned by Dar and his wife. According to details, one house and four plots have been identified in Gulberg Lahore owned by the accused, four plots have also been found in Islamabad owned by him while three land-cruisers, two mercedes and one toyota corolla also owned by Dar in Pakistan.

Dar and his wife have also investment of Rs3.45 million in Hajveri Holding Company. Outside Pakistan, three flats, one mercedes car is also owned by the accused in Dubai while partnership is also identified in three different companies by him in different countries.

The accountability court had declared the former finance minister as a proclaimed offender in December 2017 and also announced to seize properties of Dar.

The court also summoned the compliance report from prosecution regarding confiscation of vehicles and property owned by the accused.

