ISLAMABAD – Athletics Federation Pakistan (AFP) Secretary M Zafar has announced that the federation is going to conduct National Youth and Junior Athletics Championships (Men & Women) from October 13 to 14 here at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex. Zafar said: “More than 300 athletes (men & women) of Army, PAF, Navy, Wapda, Railways, HEC, Punjab, Sindh, KP, Baluchistan, Islamabad, AJK, Fata & Gilgit/Baltistan will be competing in the two-day event.” He added: “In the event, 17 events of junior men, 15 of junior women, 16 of youth men and 14 of youth women have been included. The athletes aged U-20 years on 31 Dec 2018 are eligible for participation in Junior Athletics Championships, whereas athletes aged 16 or 17 (U-18) years on 31 Dec 2018 can feature in the event,” Zafar concluded.