Almighty Allah has blessed Pakistan with abundant of natural resources. Pakistan is called the golden sparrow. The geographical location of Pakistan is a blend of wonderful landscapes, plains, deserts, forests, hills and plateaus. It is called the land of Agriculture and 75% people are engaged in this profession. Pakistan is the land of enchanting valleys and beautiful scenery.

Unfortunately, having all these resources still it’s a backward country. It’s just because of our poor management system. Our politicians are insincere and not interested in development of country. They are only interested in their own interests. Now, the question arises that the new government will utilize the natural resources or the condition will remain same. If government utilize all the natural resources for the betterment of our country then there will be no power which will stop Pakistan to flourish and bloom.

SADIA NOOR,

Shikarpur, September 21.