LAHORE - Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Punjab Zone has elected Nauman Ahmed Khan as chairman unanimously while Ikram-ul-Haq and Muhammad Rafique have been elected as Executive Committee members for 2018-19. This was decided at the Annual General Meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, Punjab Zone. During the meeting, the outgoing body highlighted the events and activities undertaken by the PSMA during its last tenure. They congratulated the newly-elected chairman and executive committee members on their election. Welcoming the newly-elected Executive Committee, they said that it had tried to resolve sugar industry issues to a great extent but challenges still remained. The newly-elected Punjab chairman Nauman Ahmed Khan and new members thanked the outgoing executive committee members and appreciated the work done by the previous Committee. He, addressing the annual general meeting, stressed the need to overcome the numerous challenges faced by the sugar industry.