LAHORE - National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) beat Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) 1-0 to register their first win in the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan. According to PFF spokesman, NBP opened their account through Maqbool’s 27th minute goal. PCAA tried for an equaliser but ultimately couldn’t break the defense line of NBP. Later, no goal was scored and NBP emerged as winners. Another encounter between SNGPL and Navy ended in 1-1 draw. In the 40th minute of the match, SNGPL struck through Sada Bahar to take 1-0 lead. In the second half, Navy pressed hard for an equalizer and succeeded in converting a penalty through M Amin in the 53 minute. In rest of the game, both teams had chances but none of them was able to convert another.