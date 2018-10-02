Share:

The new local body governance system is under a lot of scrutiny in multiple provinces - namely Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, where the provincial governments have concerns with the revamping of the district Nazim system. The opposition is of the view that the new government promised the devolution of power which will increase the efficiency of the system. This is precisely what constitutes the local body government. At this point, the system is up and functioning. Many of the functions are being performed by them and the introduction of an entirely new system will put a lot of burden on the new government.

Developing the framework and implementing it will require time and expertise along with resources. One crucial aspect which the new government cannot forgo is the fact that the provincial governments must be on board with the new project. If the system in place is not accepting the new framework, it is highly unlikely that the new system is going to work if the provincial government is not on board with the new agenda. The government must remember its time in the opposition and the primary problem the opposition had at the time was the non-involvement of the relevant government functionaries in the decision-making process. The new government should not make the same mistake in its own tenure.

However, at the same time, the new local system of governance is under discussion at the moment. The government’s concern is that many people have been appointed for performing similar roles. This is a valid concern and must be addressed. The opposition must join the government at the discussion table to put forth their point of view and understand the government’s narrative and jointly come up with a framework which is not just feasible but is also readily adopted by all.