PARIS - Brazilian star Neymar and his coach Thomas Tuchel fully agreed Tuesday that no-one at Paris Saint-Germain was "yet at 100%." Neymar "is perhaps not at 100%, but he's close," Tuchel said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League home game against Red Star Belgrade. "I'm not at 100% of my fitness, no one is at 100%, it's the start of the season and we haven't played many matches," said Neymar. "World football reaches its peak around February and March, with the biggest matches. I'm working, every match, every day, on improving both physically and technically," Neymar added. Asked about the injury in March which ended his PSG season and compounded his build-up to the World Cup in Russia, Neymar said it had made him "very sad." "My injury, the World Cup, they are in past."