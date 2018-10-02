Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city for their alleged involvement in street crime and supplying drugs at educational institutions.

The police said they also recovered 1105 gram heroin, 12 wine bottles and ice from the accused. A police spokesman said that Deputy Superintendent of Police CIA constituted a special team following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari, to ensure the arrest of those involved in street crime. The team arrested Irfan alias Bigona, Khalid and Ayaz for possessing one 30-bore pistol each and ammunition. They confessed to having snatched cash, ATM cards and other valuables from a person identified as Sami Ullah on August 13, 2018 and admitted to be involved in several other such incidents.

Golra police arrested Salahuddin for supplying drugs at educational institutions and also recovered 120 gram hashish and 10 gram ice from his possession. Another accused Mir Wali was also held for possessing 250 gram heroin.