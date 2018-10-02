Share:

LAHORE-On second day of 10th Lahore International Children Film Festival, the film on refugee crises ‘Are You Volleyball’ was screened among other movies including Aun, Beautiful, Beemoon, Behind the Blue Door, Booba, Concert Hall and Carls Car Wash.

The story of ‘Are You Volleyball’ revolves around a group of Arabian asylum seekers who arrive to an English spoken country border and can’t keep going. The conflict with border soldiers everyday till a deaf-mute baby becomes a catalyst for better communication between them.

The idea of the festival was to promote education through entertainment and arts without any discrimination to audiences and expose them to the world cultures by the best international educational films on a full-length screen to open up their minds towards tolerance and new ideas. The six-day event, organized by organised by The Little Art, is being held at Cinepax cinema, Packages Mall. More than 2,500 children with families, teachers and film enthusiasts attended the festival so far.

The Little Art Senior Manager Operation Zeeshan Naveed said, “It is very difficult for children to experience the rich culture of the world. Our festival is platform of such opportunities to the children of Pakistan. Film is very powerful medium of communication and we use this medium to education children. I wish for a successful festival and hope it grows every year.” he said. This year’s festival will showcase 72 selected films from 29 countries, including several films made by young Pakistani filmmakers. These films have been selected from a total of 2,765 film entries from 67 countries.