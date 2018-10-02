Share:

Islamabad-Pakistan is one of the largest beneficiaries of the United Kingdom government’s global Chevening scholarship programme, British High Commission’s Head of Communications Samuel Heath said yesterday.

Briefing the journalists from The Nation and Nawa-i-Waqt at the media group’s office here, Heath said the UK was accepting more applications from Pakistan than most of the eligible countries. Chevening is the UK government’s global scholarship programme that offers future leaders the unique opportunity to study in the UK.

These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from Pakistan and beyond to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university.

Heath said Chevening provided fully-funded scholarships, “Leaving you free to focus on achieving your academic goals and enjoying the experience of a lifetime.

You will live and study in the UK for a year, during which time you will develop professionally and academically, grow your network, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.”

Heath also briefed The Nation and Nawa-i-Waqt staffers about the Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellowship and urged them to apply.

Earlier, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew encouraged journalists from across Pakistan to apply for the SAJP Fellowship.

The last date to apply for the fellowship is October 10.

SAJP is aimed at mid-career journalists from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bangladesh.

The programme is funded by the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Fellows will undertake a bespoke fellowship programme titled ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, Politics and Society’.

It explores the different ways in which the media play a part in holding democratic processes to account, including government, the civil service and security, as well as the broader political system in both the South Asia region and the United Kingdom.

In a recent statement, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said: “The Chevening SAJP Fellowship has been designed specifically for journalists across South Asia to experience the very best of UK media, and to share their experiences with each other.”

He added: “Fellows who have been on the programme have called it a life-changing experience. There are only two weeks left until the deadline.

I encourage journalists to apply well in time.” The Fellows will participate in eight intensive weeks of lectures, visits, and discussions that introduce them to key UK academics, media, and political figures in the field.

They will also spend time meeting their peers in some of the United Kingdom’s top media organisations, as well as running a symposium on a topic of their choice in the final week. The curriculum focuses on the ways in which the media is held responsible, and the wider context within which political institutions operate.

The ethics of reporting are at the heart of all the debates.