ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at an election rally in Nangarhar, Afghanistan that resulted in loss of lives and injuries. A statement issued by the foreign ministry said: “We express our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray for early recovery of the injured.” It added: “We reiterate our strong condemnation of the terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and express solidarity with the people and Government of Afghanistan in this hour of grief. We believe such cowardly acts cannot deter the people of Afghanistan from exercising their democratic right to elect their representatives.”–STAFF REPORTER

Pakistan, it said, will continue supporting the Afghan people and the government for durable peace and security in the country.