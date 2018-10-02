Share:

LONDON:- Sir Paul McCartney admitted he sometimes forgets the lyrics to his biggest hits. The 76-year-old musician - who has released 18 solo albums, seven with Wings and 12 studio records with The Beatles - has penned countless timeless hits over the years, and he revealed it can be tough remember all the words when he’s playing live. Speaking to ‘60 Minutes’ on CBS about preparation for his upcoming ‘Freshen Up’ tour, he said: ‘’When I’m doing shows I listen to a lotta music, Beatles music, Wings music, to see what ones we’re gonna do.