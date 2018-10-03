Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday closed down 22 quackery outlets in different cities. As per details, the PHC teams visited 175 treatment centres in seven cities, which included 28 in Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar 27, 25 each in Rahim Yar Khan and Vehari, Faisalabad 24, and 23 each in Attock and Lahore. From among the visited centres as per the data, 50 outlets were found to have been converted into other businesses. Out of the closed businesses, seven quacks’ outlets were sealed in Attock, Faisalabad 6, Lahore 4, Vehari 2, and one each in rest of the cities.