Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Pink Ribbon Pakistan, the leading charity organization for the support of breast cancer patients, organized the launch event ‘PINKtober’ at a local restaurant the other day. PINKtober is a breast cancer awareness month, which aims to disseminate information regarding breast cancer detection. The event was attended by people from all walks of life who were advocators of the campaign against breast cancer. This campaign started on October 1st and will end on October 31st every year.

There are many events planned for the month of October which were discussed on the event. Omar Aftab, the CEO of Pink Ribbon Pakistan, was also present at the event.