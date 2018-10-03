Share:

A two-day training session was held at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) for inspectors of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). The President PMDC, Justice (R) Mian Shakirullah Jan was the chief guest on the concluding session on Tuesday. The training aimed at building capacity of senior medical faculty who would inspect various medical and dental colleges on behalf of PMDC for recognition purposes. The member PMDC and DG Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) Prof Faisal Masud, who has developed the new inspection performa for medical and dental colleges’ recognition, was the main facilitator. The Head of Gynaecology Department, Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, Prof Zohra Khanum also facilitated the group. More than 100 faculty members were trained during two-day session. Addressing the participants at the end of training session, Justice (R) Mian Shakirullah Jan said that new inspection criteria developed by Adhoc Council had made the whole process of inspection of medical and dental colleges transparent. Later, certificates were disturbed among the participants. UHS VC Prof Javed Akram was also present on the occasion.