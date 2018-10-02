Share:

Rawalpindi-Police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have arrested two suspects during search operation in limits of Police Station (PS) Ratta Amral, informed sources on Tuesday.

Police also recovered wine and Hashish from the suspects, against whom a case was also registered, sources added.

According to him, police, on directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, launched a search operation in Alamabad, Dhoke Hassu’s Street Numbers 1, 2 and 3 to flush out the outlaws and suspects from the areas.

Rangers, Pakistan Army troops and personnel of other law enforcement agencies also assisted police during search operation, informed.

The search operation was carried out in connection with National Action Plan (NAP), he said.

A total of 113 houses including 34 rented houses were checked while 295 people were questioned during the search operation, he said.

He said police are carrying out search operation throughout the city under NAP to kick out outlaws, suspects and terrorists to maintain law and order situation in the city. He added the search operations would be continued without any indiscrimination.