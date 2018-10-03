Share:

GUJRANWALA - The CIA police, with the help of Interpol, arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in murder and dacoity incidents on Tuesday. CIA DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar told to the media that accused Azhar Dar and Habib Butt had shot dead a citizen Shahid Mehmood in 2012 while these accused were also involved in dozens of dacoity incidents. "Both the accused succeeded in fly abroad, but the CIA police with the help of Interpol managed to arrest them from Dubai," he added. On the other hand, Custom's anti smuggling squad in result of a raid seized 95,000 packets of imported cigarettes here. Assistant Collector Custom Ali Mohtisham Minhas told the media that on a tip-off the custom squad stopped a truck at Wazirabad Bypass, and recovered 95,000 packets of smuggled cigarettes worth Rs20 million. "These cigarettes were being supplied from Lahore to Rawalpindi," he added.

PROTEST: Dozens of shopkeepers staged a protest demonstration against police for not controlling the crime incidents in Civil Lines area. The protesters alleged that a lot of theft incidents occurred within the last two days on Sialkot Road while the local police had taken no action to trace the accused involved in these incidents.